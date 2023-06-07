Education and viable primary healthcare institutions remain imperative for inclusive and sustainable development of Nigeria,

Chairman, Emma Foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Njoku has said.

Njoku said the quest to play a role in improving access to quality healthcare and education informed the establishment of his foundation.

He spoke against the backdrop of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals three and four which emphasizes the importance of inclusive and sustainable education and well-being for all.

It is estimated that about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. Similarly, health indicators in Nigeria are some of the worst in Africa. This is as thee Nigerian health care system is poorly developed, forcing many health care workers to seek greener pastures abroad. An estimated 10,200 Nigerian doctors have fled the country to the UK.

Njoku, however, said concerted efforts must be made to establish primary health care and education sectors that are accessible to every Nigerian child, including those in rural areas.

Established in July 2012, the foundation has left indelible imprints on the minds and hearts of many individuals and organisations.

He said so far, the foundation has donated 50 pews to Community School Eziala Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State and also flagged off the Eziala Nguru road reconstruction and rehabilitation. Similarly, over 14 schools in Aboh Mbaise were distributed with back to school kits, as part of efforts to motivate pupils resume school early.

He said Friends of The Brain Club was also founded by the foundation in order to raise awareness about mental health and the need to encourage positive disposition, without stigmatization and labelling, in supporting those with mental health issues.

He said the pew donation project was in line with the education objective of the foundation, while the road reconstruction was geared towards ameliorating the transportation challenges of rural dwellers and further opening up of the economic space for easy mobility of goods and services.

In recognition of its contribution towards human capital empowerment, infrastructural development, humanitarian support and improved mental health, the foundation was nominated and presented with the Africa Education Mental Health Advancement Ambassador Award 2023. The event took place on the 24th March, 2023 in Rwanda.

Emmanuel Njoku is a consummate and dedicated executive with an exceptional entrepreneurial mindset.

He is the MD of Prezzo Shed Investments Limited, a multinational company supporting the Nigerian and African healthcare sectors.