The Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, Benue State, started its first session of the 1992/1993 academic session with a population of 308 students and 149 academic staff in four faculties, Arts, Education, Science and Social Science.

Over the past 30 years, the institution has grown to 10 faculties: Arts, Education, Science, Social Science, Law, Environmental Science, Management Science, Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Science, and Clinical Sciences; and Post-graduate School with a student population of over 23,000 students, over 2,000 staff, teaching and non-teaching.

Last week, February 18, 2023, to be precise, the management of the school rolled out the drums in celebration of what was tagged “30 Years of Boundless Academic Growth,” while dignitaries, students and alumni from all disciplines and across the nation thronged the school for the celebration.

It was also the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st combined convocation in which BSU conferred 23,060 degrees and diplomas on graduates while 63 of them obtained first class.

On the occasion also, honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on distinguished Nigerians, including the new chancellor, His Majesty, King Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Doctor of Laws (D.LL), Honoris Causa, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Doctor of Laws (D.LL), Honoris Causa, Dr. Paul Idoko Enenche, Doctor of Divinity (D.Div), Honoris Causa, Chief Christopher Chuka Edordu, Doctor of Commerce (D.Com), Honoris Causa, and Prince Arthur Eze, Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Honoris Causa.

On Wednesday, February 15, the activities of the combined convocation commenced with student events, football matches between female students of the Eastern and Western wings of the campus, and male students of the Eastern and Western wings of the campus.

There was also the vice-chancellor’s free health care for staff and community members, which was followed by the convocation lecture held in memory and honour of the late Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu (pioneer Visitor).

Speaking at the convocation, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, described education as a panacea to the myriad of challenges facing the Nigerian society.

“There is no gainsaying that education remains the all-time solution to the myriad of challenges facing mankind. The denial of the rights of children to education is largely responsible for 80 per cent of the challenges we face as a country, whether it is the herder-terrorist attacks on farming communities, banditry or Boko Haram,” he said.

While commending the university, Governor Ortom said, in the last 30 years, the school has trained students in novel programmes that have not only added value to humanity but have also helped it to grow in leaps and bounds in terms of scholarship, research, infrastructure development, social impact and collaborations.

He charged graduates of BSU to be worthy ambassadors of the institution and assured the university of his administration’s continued support to attain the objectives of the founding fathers.

The governor, who is the Visitor to the university, installed Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, the paramount ruler of Abonnema Kingdom in Rivers State, as the chancellor of BSU.

Ortom added: “Let me place on record that, in consonance with our stakeholder’s role, the government of Benue State has provided interventions aimed at fast-tracking the holistic development of the university, key among them include sustained financial support and placement of BSU on the first-line charge, which makes the staff of the university to receive salary before any other in the state.

“In pursuance of the university’s vision to be the university of first choice in Nigeria and Africa, and among the top 200 in the world, my government has bequeathed three critical assets to the institution, namely: the Makurdi Zoological Garden, the J.S. Tarka Foundation, and the defunct Agricultural Development Company.”

He, however, acknowledged the challenges and resistance he faced in giving out the state-owned institutions to the university, but expressed optimism that “sooner than later, the public and citizens of the state will appreciate the wisdom behind this act of the government.”

He then charged intellectuals in the university as well as the management to “explore the full potentialities of these assets to enhance research and economic fortunes of the institution and the state at large.”

Ortom congratulated the chancellor of BSU, saying, “We are encouraged by your antecedents, pedigree, amiable personality, and informed stance on issues of local and international relevance.

“We remain firm in our belief that you are already one of us and that you will give us the right leadership and guidance.”

Governor Ortom, who is the first alumnus of the university to become its Visitor, encouraged the graduands as they set out on the next phase of their lives, “It is my firm belief that the knowledge and skills which you have acquired during your studies will be necessary potentials for accelerating your career development.”

He also congratulated the honorary doctorate degree recipients of the university, stating that “We look forward to your bountiful benevolence to the university, which you should henceforth regard not only as your partner but also as your second home.”

The new Chancellor of BSU and Paramount Ruler of Abonnema Kingdom in Rivers state, Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, said that the institution has made history in his life by appointing him the chancellor of the university.

Bob-Manuel II, who commended Governor Ortom for the interest he has shown in the university, promised to use his office to further develop the university.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of BSU Governing Council, Chief Sebastine Hon, disclosed that at present, the student population of the university stood at 25,977 with a staff population of 1,908, noting that the university is running 61 academic programmes out of which 52 were fully accredited.

According to him, “the university has made tremendous strides in developing infrastructure such as lecture rooms, offices, ICT, academic programmes, linkages, staff, and student welfare” stating that the University was also facing a daunting challenge of funding.

He further appreciated the Government for the continuous payment of staff salaries and relentless support to the university.

The Vice Chancellor of BSU, Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu explained that the university would graduate 23,060 students covering four sets of students from 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

He gave the breakdown of degrees awarded to include: 20,815 first degrees, 494 postgraduate diplomas, 1,605 master’s degrees, and 146 doctorate degrees.

Iorapuu appreciated the governor and Visitor to the university for keeping faith with the institution, noting “his bequeathing the Zoological Garden, the Tarka Foundation and the Agricultural Development Company to BSU is a major step towards expanding the research base of the institution.

“We have tagged the combined convocation “BSU at 30: Boundless Years of Academic Growth,” deliberately to remind ourselves as staff, students, and alumni and to bring to the public domain the fact that we have humbly clocked 30 years as a university.

“There is no doubt that three decades in the life of an individual or institution is undeniably significant. It is a moment to critically look back and evaluate the academic experience of this journey so far.”

According to him, challenges inhibiting the pace of progress of the institution include an elongated academic year due to the strike, volatile market uncertainties leading to the high cost of diesel and other running costs especially with the increase of energy tariff, continuing agitations of staff on welfare issues, pending NUC accreditation of 18 programmes in 2022,

finding alternative sources of income for the university, adding that insecurity in the state, especially the persistent herder attack, makes BSU vulnerable as many potential scholars and collaborators are weary.

He expressed happiness that despite the challenges confronting the institution, the staff of BSU has continued to excel in receiving grants through the Center for Food Technology and Research, (CEFTER), DAAD-Germany, and TETFUND.

The VC who also noted that the completion of the Research and Innovation Hub Centre would make the university more active, competitive, and visible in research and innovation also expressed the confidence that with the assets in their possession, nothing will stop BSU from attaining its desired height of a flagship university. “With the quality of staff we have, we are sure of competing favourably with older universities within and outside Nigeria,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Center (DIGC), Pastor Paul Enenche has pledged to contribute his quota to move the university forward.

He also stated that he and the ministry were open to advising the university on spiritual, administration, and policy issues that would catapult the institution to greater heights.

Enenche, who after he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Divinity also noted that life was not about seeking to be honoured, but to impact the lives of people and honour would naturally follow.

He further pointed out that despite having been given several honorary doctorate degrees, he has never personally attended such events, but he decided to reciprocate by collecting and personally being in attendance.

“The university will expect (from us) every positive input that they deem necessary from us, like guidance on spiritual issues, the guidance of administration issues, policy issues; any impact that will move and advance the university forward, we are fully open to do that as our contribution

“I don’t think that the purpose of life is to seek honour, but to seek impact. What I can say to everybody is whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might.

“Give your best to your task, and live life at its very best. Don’t seek to be known, just seek to know more about what to do, and by the time you get to make an impact the recognition and everything will come naturally. So we are highly honoured and decided to honour them by being physically present,” he stated.