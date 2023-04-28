Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has launched Edo Learning Agenda, a blueprint to measure and improve learning outcomes in schools across the state.

The agenda, Obaseki said, was aimed at ensuring the sustainability of ongoing reforms in the education sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was part of programmes for the Edo Education Week 2023, holding in Benin, the capital city of Edo.

The governor said: “I am here today to launch the Edo Learning Agenda.

“Our vision is to create a state where all boys and girls arrive at school ready to learn, acquire real learning, and are ready to enter the job market with the right skills to become productive and fulfilled citizens.

“We believe we will achieve these goals,” he said.

He added that: “In setting the learning agenda, we looked at three key elements: How do we get our children ready to learn?

“How do we get them to read?, and how do we get them to learn the skills we need them to learn so that they can be useful to their communities and country?”

He noted that the ongoing reforms in the state’s education sector, especially those in the basic education system through the EdoBEST programme, had helped place the state on the global map.

Obaseki said the learning agenda would help solidify the gains so far recorded and create pathways for sustainability.

“For us, it’s about planning; laying the plan and the trajectory which the education system should proceed over the next several decades.

“We have to come up with means to measure learning outcomes. We have to work with our partners to develop large-scale assessment tools and define our targets.

“Are the teachers in school? Yes, they are. Are the students in school? Yes, they are. We have data to show.

“Are the teachers teaching? Yes, they are, we can see them from our portal. What are they teaching, pedagogy?,” said the governor.

He assured that: “We are working on it. Are the children learning? I don’t know and that is what learning poverty is about.”

“We’ve done these three things and need to focus on the fourth one – how do we know the children are learning?”

“Where is the evidence that these children are learning? What agenda do we have to measure or standard measures to show us clearly that they are learning and what they are learning?

“The last issue we need to deal with is sustainability – how do we ensure we do not step back after we leave office next year?

“How do we keep the system running for a long time even for those who want to continue with the reforms?”, he asked rhetorically. (NAN)