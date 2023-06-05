From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In line with the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to its affiliates, various unions have instructed their members to withdraw services across the nation from 12am on Wednesday 7th June.

NLC, on Monday, announced decision to shutdown the nation over removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Medical and Health Workers of Nigeria (MHWUN), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria National (JUSUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) as well as the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), on Monday, sent out directives to all their branches, state councils and zonal council asking them to mobilize members for the strike.

Other affiliates that have also asked members to withdraw services on the said date are; National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers in Nigeria (NAAPE), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco, Firearms Employees (NUFBTE), Nigeria Union Of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and Nigeria Civil Service Union.

Also are; National Union Of Civil Engineering Construction Furniture & Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational And Associated Institutions (NASU), Academic staff union of college of Agriculture (ASUCA) and National Union Of Postal And Telecommunication Employees (NUPTE).

The NLC on Sunday, boycotted discussions with federal government on the petrol subsidy removal, insisting that its conditions must be met first.

The Congress has insisted that the government must revert to the previous petrol pump price.

However, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which attended the meeting, presented a list of demands to the federal government has conditions for the removal of fuel subsidy and hike in price of the product.

The demands included increase in minimum wage to cushion effects of the increase in petroleum prices, tax holiday for categories of people as well as revert to status quo as negotiations continue.

While the government side acknowledged the feasibility of the demands, they stated that the demands would be presented to President Bola Tinubu with immediate effect, assuring that it is actively engaging with the umbrella union body, the NLC.

The spokesman for the government’s delegation to the meeting, Dele Alake, had told State House Correspondents after the meeting that most of the demands “are not impracticable” and they would be tabled before the President whose decisions will be reverted to labour leaders at the next round of negotiations fixed for Tuesday.

Asked if the other demand by Labour that the new pump price of petrol be reversed pending conclusion of negotiations, Alake said that decision would likely be taken on Tuesday when both sides meet again.