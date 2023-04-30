The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has reminded students across the country, the need to take their education more seriously, saying that good education, when combined with right attitude and behaviour will open many doors for them in life.

Obi, a very vocal evangelist of education, gave the charge yesterday at the third year remembrance of His Majesty Eze Prof Chukwuemeka Ike, novelist and late traditional leader of Ndikelionwu, organised by the Nigerian Book Foundation. He explained to the students that good education and not money would make them great in life.

He maintained that education remained the best inheritance he received from his parents. Narrating his journey in life, Obi recalled how as a young student he met and was inspired by many champions of education.

Obi told the students of how, as a young student, he encountered great men like the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; former Head of State of Nigeria, General Yakubu Gowon; Nigerian Cardinal of the Catholic Church, Francis Cardinal Arinze, at various times.

He continued: “By receiving good education, I was able to climb up through the ladder of success and become what I am today. As a governor, I was pleased to meet all of these men again and work with them closely. That is how far education can take you in life.”

In welcoming and appreciating Obi for addressing the students, the Co-President of Nigerian Book Foundation, Prof Stella Chinyere Okunna, described Obi as a great lover of education. He recalled how under Obi’s administration, Anambra State moved from 26th to 1st position in WAEC and NECO. She revealed that it was Obi who instituted the Nigerian Book Foundation to help young students. She also stated that it was Obi who built the Kenneth Dike State Library where the event was held.

Meanwhile, Obi has called on political office holders to go beyond the barriers of political partisanship, tribal affiliations and religious inclinations in their contributions to the development of the society.

Obi made this submission at the 15 Founder’s Day Lecture of Western Delta University, Oghara Delta State. Obi said that though The Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori and The Founder’s Day Guest Lecturer, His Excellency Fayode Kayemi, were in different political parties from him, he attended the event because of his love for education and its developmental impact on the nation.

Obi emphasized that political parties should present credible candidates based on character, competence, integrity and emulatable track records.

“And when they are given opportunity to serve,” Obi said, “they must serve without recourse to any form of bigotry.”

He wished the students well in their academic endeavours, urging them to remain committed to their educational pursuits.

Welcoming Obi to the institution, the Visitor to the University, Chief James Ibori, described Obi as an experienced leader who has contributed greatly to nation building. He appealed to Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi to join as visiting lecturers in the School of Leadership in the University, and they both agreed.

The event saw to the coming together of other eminent Nigerians like Former Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Emmanuel Uduaghan; Chairman of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Chief Nduka Obiagbena; Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; a host of academicians and captains of industry.