From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), yesterday, presented Certificates of Return to the newly elected 18 Local Government Councils chairmen in the just concluded elections in the state.

The Certificates of Return were presented by EDSIEC chairman, Justice Oyomire James rtd at the EDSIEC office in Benin.

Speaking after the reception of the Certificate of Return, Chairman, Oredo Local Government Council, Tom Obaseki, said that he is going to be committed to the development of the people of the local government.