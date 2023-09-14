From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba EA Saiki II JP, has tasked the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to sustain the Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) if the agency actually wants to make healthcare affordable to the Nigerian populace in the rural areas.

He gave the task when the team of NHIA, led by its Ag State Coordinator, Mr Ehannire Theodore, took GIFSHIP advocacy to him in his palace in Edo North.

Saiki while commending NHIA for all its laudable achievements in the various communities in the state, said the Mutual Health Association (MHA) unit of the community must liaise with the available health facility to ensure registration is carried out so that his people can benefit from it.

The traditional ruler urged the NHIA to ensure that the awareness campaign is sustained and made regular and that it shouldn’t be like other MHA programmes that came and went moribund.

He also appealed that the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials and souvenirs be made available for the rural dwellers.

He thanked the DG NHIA and the NHIA family for their move, especially when there is a none functional Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the vicinity.

Earlier, the Ag state coordinator NHIA, Mr Ehannire Theodore, said the visit was the resolve of the agency to get everyone covered in enduring universal health coverage.

He told the traditional ruler and his members of chiefs that the advocacy visit was also part of the DG/CEO of NHIA, Prof MN Sambo’s mandate to reach the interior and ensure no one is left behind.

The team was also at the palace of the Okuokphelagbe of Okpella where the secretary and village head, Zarki Yekini on behalf of the council in chief and other members received them.

They appealed to NHIA to ensure that the news goes around appropriately and their people, duly registered for the scheme.