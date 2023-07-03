From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo cleaners have protested what they tagged as low wages paid to them as their monthly salary by the state Waste Management Board.

The women, dressed in their sweeping clothes, brandished placards that read thus “We need increment in our salary, we are tired of N17,820”.

The women, through their spokesperson, Mrs Glory Efosa, said they have been receiving N17,820 for over six years and that with the current economy reality occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, they can no longer cope, therefore their wages should be increased.

“They pay us N18, 000 but when they remove their tax, we will be left with N17,820. We have complained and written several letters calling for an increment.

“We started receiving this amount of money during the time of Governor Adams Oshiomhole up till now.

“If we go for protest, the GM will say we don’t have an employment letter.

“They said Obaseki said he doesn’t know us as his workers but if they want to do anything in Benin, they want to make the city beautiful, they will come to call us.

“We will go and make it clean. To cut a long story short, on Saturday after finishing our own task, they asked us to go to New Benin and clean it up and we went.

“The GM was present during the cleaning and when we wanted to bring the matter up, we were asked to hold on and that was how we abandoned the matter.

“Now, we are having a president who has removed fuel subsidies and things are now very expensive, that money cannot afford anything.

“What about somebody that has five children? How will he pay their school fees, and pay his house rent? How will he feeds himself and his family?,” Efosa asked rhetorically.

While commending the state governor for being the first person to have increased the minimum wage to N40,000, Efosa said the governor should also extend same to them so that they can take care of their needs

Admonishing the protesters, the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe said they should have a round table discussion with the Waste Management Board and see how their salary can be reviewed.

Responding, the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Charles Imariagbe said their letter of complaint is with them and plains are already in top gear to review their salary.

He also said that the state government is concerned about their plights.