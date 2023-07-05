By Sunday Ani

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Samuel Alli, has reiterated the state’s commitment to ensure strict adherence to global best practices in healthcare delivery.

He also pledged to support to the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) of the Edo Specialist Hospital (ESH), to achieve patient-centric services. This came as the operators of the ESH, CiuCi Consulting and the Ministry of Health inaugurated a new SLT team for the hospital.

Dr Alli noted that the operators of the ESH and the outgoing SLT had done very well to lay a great foundation for the hospital. He enjoined the new team to build on that foundation, stating that the Ministry of Health would be watching closely to support the team and ensure compliance with the global best practices in healthcare.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer, Ms Akwara assured that collaboration, transparency, and a patient-centric culture would be the cornerstone of the leadership philosophy.

She said: ‘Our patients and the Edo Specialist Hospital team will remain our top priority as we strive to provide exceptional care that exceeds patients’ expectations. Listening to their needs, addressing their concern and continuous improvement will be at the forefront of our efforts.

“The outgoing SLT has laid a great foundation for the hospital’s operations and performance, earning us a great reputation among our patients and peers, having served the hospital for over two years. The incoming team will build on this foundation and establish the hospital as a standard for quality healthcare within and outside the country.”

The outgoing Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Sunday Iloegbon-Adeoye, commended the outgoing leadership team and promised his unwavering support and that of the team to the operators and new management of the facility.

Those inaugurated include Ms Debbie Akwara, CEO; Dr David Odiko, CMD; Dr Martin Okhawere, COO; Dr Quincy Atohengbe, COC, Medical/Paediatrics Specialties; Dr Ekhator Eghosa, COC, Surgical Services; Dr Ifueko Okunbor, COC, Out-Patient and Diagnostics; Dr Raymond Eghonghon, COC, Emergency Services; and Mrs Faith Akpala, as the CNS.

It was stated that upon careful review of the hospital’s operations, and as part of the change improvement programme aptly named, “ESH 2.0,” the operators carefully selected the new leadership team to consist of individuals with extensive industry and subject matter expertise, who will contribute to demonstrate an unparalleled passion for people and quality healthcare.