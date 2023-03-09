by Ajiri Daniels

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Bank customers in Edo State, yesterday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to come out and address Nigerians on his stance on the recent declaration of the Supreme Court judgement asking Nigerians to use the old and the redesigned currency naira notes side-by-side till December 31, 2023 and save Nigerians from the current financial hardship.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Benin, one of the bank customers, Elvis Omoregie, said after the Supreme Court judgement that has made the old naira notes legal tender, some banks have started dispensing it to their customers but their worry is that, traders have refused to accept it as a means of payment for goods and services.

He said that when he took the old naira notes withdrawn from the bank to the market, he was told that the president has not told Nigerians that the money is now a legal tender and that it could be used side-by-side with the redesigned naira notes.

“Just yesterday, I went to the First Bank to withdraw money only for me to be paid the sum of N10,000 and N8000 of it was old N500 denominations while N2000 was new naira notes.

“To me, it is quite unfortunate. The old naira notes, you take it to the market, they will not accept it from you and the banks that pay you the money will also tell you that even though they pay you with the old money, you cannot bring it back to them as a form of deposit and that they will not accept it from you until you pass through the Central Bank of Nigeria processes.

” It is sad. You do not do that. Fine, CBN has issued a statement that they have complied with the Supreme Court ruling and why can’t the commercial banks do the same by following the order?

“Why are they stressing the citizens of the country? To me, it is not the best. They should do something about it. As I speak with you, since yesterday, the N8000 they paid me at the bank, I am yet to spend it. No one is ready to collect the money from me. As I speak with you, I am stranded.

” Let the federal government of Nigeria come out and say something. Let them give Nigerians hope, let Mr. President come out and issue a statement even if he cannot come out directly just as he did the other time, let him through his media aide issue a statement compelling the banks or the Central Bank to do more by the way of cushioning the plights of Nigerians”, Omoregie said.

Also speaking Nurudeen Hassan, said if the commercial banks can give out the old naira notes, they should be able to accept them as deposit at the bank and not asking depositors to take it to CBN.

“I was at one of the branches of GTB this morning to queue up for what we have been doing for the past three weeks to collect the sum of N10,000 but to my surprise the branch manager came to tell us that they will be paying with the old naira notes but if we are returning it, we should take it to the CBN.

“So, we felt that this is not good enough for us. Once you can give, you should be able to accept it again.

” We are appealing to the authority concerned to come out and give a clear statement on what to be done to reduce the suffering of Nigerians as regards to this redesigning of this naira.

“We want the federal government to issue a statement and order the banks to give and to accept”, Hassan said.