By Chukwuma Umeorah

An Edo based political group has expressed confidence in the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Tinubu as a renewed hope for Nigerians even as it described him as a man who had the ability to detect and promote talents.

The David Adodo Political Group notable for serving as a vehicle particularly for the youths to realize their ambitions and serve their people for the progress of the country made this declaration even as it noted that it never for once doubted Tinubu’s capability to give Nigeria a deserving leadership and good governance.

The group has been noted to be a movement motivated by the benevolence of the founder, David Adodo, a US based Nigerian entrepreneur who over the years have been dedicated to philanthropic gestures to his people by offering scholarship to indigent students, empowerment for widows and lifeline fund for the aged.

Adodo made references to the sterling performance of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State noting that the period was used to lay solid foundation that had been witnessed since 1999 while specifically highlighting the several institutions created by the former Lagos governor as standard regulatory bodies that enhanced good governance.

“Tinubu has made a lot of men who are equally good contributors to democratic values,” Adodo noted as he promised to be in Nigeria to take part in the inauguration exercise.

Meanwhile, in Edo State where he hails from, the Group had witnessed a speedy growth in recent times. According to him, “The group is constantly growing especially with the recent election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect as we gave him his full backings.”

Adodo who has also established a large farm and a mining industry is an employer of thousand of people. Political observers and beneficiaries of his good gestures have clamoured for his return home to vie for political position. He is a well-respected businessman who is also into farm products and distribution in the US and runs African Voices Radio and hosts the ‘David Adodo show weekly.’