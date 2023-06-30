From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Dankwara Mohammed, has arrested the officers and men who handcuffed and rode over a young man in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun reports that there is a current video making the rounds where a young man was seen handcuffed and crushed by a moving Sienna car driven by some police officers in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun reports also that the action of the police officers have generated a lot of negative criticisms.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, through his Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, while reacting to the said video in his statement, described the actions of the officers involved in the dastardly act as crude and barbaric.

According to him “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it’s aware of the trending video in the social media that shows some Police officers with a Sienna Vehicle used for Police patrol that ran over a young man who was handcuffed.

“The facts of the incident as gathered preliminarily indicates that on 29/06/2023 at about 1700hrs, ASP Magdalene Osayande reported at Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters, Ekpoma, Edo State that while on routine stop and search duty with her team of six (6) policemen along Ihumudumu Road, Ekpoma, Edo State, intercepted a driver of unregistered Lexus car and demanded for the vehicle particulars.

“Along the line, he became aggressive and refused to oblige the request of the Police operatives, but rather attacked them, inflicted injuries on them, and destroyed Police vehicle.

” However, he was arrested, handcuffed, and identified as one Success Ehimare before the incident that is currently trending in social media occurred.

“He was later taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment, and he is in good health condition.

“In light of the above, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara has condemned the action of the policeman that he saw in the trending video, and he described it as barbaric, inhumane and unprofessional.

” He therefore gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpoma to identify, arrest, and bring to the State Police Headquarters Benin to be briefed and debriefed.

“The officers have been arrested, and they are with the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they are undergoing through some interrogations.

“The CP appeals to the good people of Edo State and the general public to remain calm and go about their business, assuring them that justice will be served”,