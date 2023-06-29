From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the bold decisions in removing fuel subsidies and unification of the naira exchange rates.

Speaking with journalists at an interactive session in Benin City, Aziegbemi, an Economist, described the decisions as the best way to go, adding “Those policies will give the country in excess of N2 trillion”.

The chairman who stated this while commenting on the state of the nation, however, said people are worried about the nature of palliatives that the government would put in place to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians, arising from the fuel subsidy removal.

Dr Aziegbemi expressed concern that there are too many crooks around President Tinubu, urging him to be wary of those people and try as much as possible to keep ‘the strong men’ at the back seat of governance in order not to create a bad image for his administration.

He also spoke on party politics in Nigeria and said it was reprehensible for those the PDP has made to start throwing mud at the party because they did not get what want.

Dr. Aziegbemi who was apparently referring to some bigwigs who recently defected from the PDP in Edo, said character mattered in politics and warned that “This tyranny of the vocal minority has to stop”.

He said the G34 that formed the PDP, Adamu Ciroma, Dr. Alex Ekueme, Chief Tony Anenih and others, would be turning in their graves seeing what these people are doing, assuring “this party will not die”.

He called on governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP to slow down their consultations because of the precarious situation of the party and the forthcoming Local Government Councils elections in the state, just as he urged party leaders not to align with any aspirant at the moment.

Dr Aziegbemi while commenting on ‘Obaseki Phenomenon’, said Governor Godwin Obaseki was the most misunderstood governor in the country who has achieved the most, adding that Obaseki Phenomenon is about hard work, and due process, among others.

He then listed the governor’s legacy projects to include 55 megawatts of Ossiomo Power Station, Ologbo Modular Refinery, and Edo Tech Park, which he said would train 15,000 Software Engineers in the next few years and Edo BEST Programme, among others.