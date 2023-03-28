From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have invaded Sobe community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, killing one Ome Osesa, a driver and injuring others.

Addressing newsmen, a source in the community who preferred anonymity, said the herdsmen invaded the deceased house in the evening and opened fire on him and everyone in sight.

The source said the herdsmen later left his residence and moved closer to St Thomas Moore Primary School in the community where they also kidnapped some number of persons.

The source lamented that the rate of killing by the Fulani herdsmen in Sobe community in Owan West Local Government is one too many.

He recalled that just last month, three persons including a pastor were killed on their farm adding that just last December one Mr Abey was also killed by the same Fulani herdsmen.

He narrated that most people in the community went to the mobile police attached to the checking point and they refused to turn up.

He alleged also that even the new police divisional headquarters created in the community is housing more than 30 policemen but their impact is not felt since the killing of the herdsmen started in the community.

He called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to liaise with the federal government so that a mini barracks can be created in the community before the community turns into a graveyard.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the command is not aware of such an attack.