From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Edo State, Oghogho Okundaye, has condemned the supplementary election held across the different parts of the state describing it as a sham.

The Labour Party leader while joining other stakeholders to call on INEC to cancel the various elections and call for another rerun, said what was said to be an election was a disgrace to the electoral system which has again dragged the voting system back to the stone age.

Okundaye who alleged that the supposed umpires conspired with the ruling party in the state to deny voters of their wishes, expressed disappointment in the whole process.

He said the candidates of the Labour Party in the various areas were not only intimidated but their votes were tempered with thereby upturning their victory to the benefit of their opponent.

Okundaye who specifically mentioned the rerun at Oredo East, Egor House of Assembly and Orhionmwon and Uhunmwonde federal constituency supplementary elections, said it has again shown that the determination and commitment of the majority of the electorate in choosing their representatives is been trampled upon by the INEC.

The Edo State Labour Party leader while frowning at the development, said no country can move forward with this kind of charade called election especially now that most progressives are developing interest in ensuring that the old narrative is replaced with the new one which was the basis of the Edo state they fought for its creation years ago.

Aligning with the submissions of both the state and the national chairman, Okundaye explained that for INEC to regain the confidence of the people, it should as a matter of urgency cancel the election and call for another rerun.

He also commended the zeal of some of the youths who did everything possible to resist all forms of oppression and intimidation from those that were supposed to defend the country’s growing democracy.

He further enjoined them not to lose hope as all the issues will be corrected in no distant time.