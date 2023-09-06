From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe, Osemwengie Ebohon and Shehu Musa Isiwele, have commend the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba on his developmental strides while serving as a minister.

They gave the commendations when speaking at an event put together to honour him in Benin City.

Speaking at the occasion, Comrade Festus Alenkhe, chairman of the state council, said that journalists in Edo State, had investigated and considered Prince Agba for the honour, since he had established multiple solid projects all over Nigeria and Edo, his home state

He said that, through the award, Prince Agba would be encouraged to do more in his future public engagements in the service of the people.

Also speaking, Osemwengie Ebohon, who is also a veteran journalist and longstanding patron of the state NUJ, praised Prince Agba for the numerous projects he facilitated in the state and other parts of the country.

Ebohon, a soothsayer and prominent African Traditional Religion advocate, said: “For Prince Clem Agba, I will get used to the name by the time he becomes the governor of my state. I phoned a lot of friends and I have not met him seriously.

“His achievements are not only in Edo State, but pockets of the country, as a minister of state in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, I have seen his achievements, which have become stupendous body of achievements on his side. It is going to be a door opener for him anywhere he goes.

“They told me the much he has done for NUJ in this compound. I have been patron to the union for over forty years. In every century, God gives a child to a people that will uplift them. And that is Clement Agba.”

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Shehu Musa Isiwele, applauded Edo NUJ for deeming it fit to honour Prince Agba, adding that it had gone to confirm what he always believed and said that Agba was a great leader and performer, who was widely respected for his immense contributions to Edo State and the Nigerian society.

Isiwele, thanked Agba for the people-oriented projects he has brought to the Edo Central senatorial district, where he, Isiwele hails from.

He said that with Agba’s indelible good performances, he had come to believe that to be a minister was not to only stay idle at Abuja and come home empty.

Others who spoke in the same vein on the occasion, included Mr Sunday Dare, immediate past minister for youths and sports development, and Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba, also an immediate past minister of state for power.

On his part, Agba thanked the union for the honour done him just as he used the opportunity to speak on some of the highlights of his stewardship as a minister of state.