From FromTony Osauzo, Benin

A new executive team has been inaugurated for the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Edo State chapter, to coordinate its affairs in the next two years.

The team inaugurated by Dr. Olugbenga Abimbola, an NIPR council member, are James-Wisdom Abhulimen, chairman; Okon Eno Eyo, vice chairman; Courage Eboigbe Secretary; Temi Esonamunjor, public relations executive; Dr Ngozi Okeibunor, financial secretary; Ude Chukwuulotam, treasurer and Dr Josephine Adeyeye, auditor.

The Chairman, James-Wisdom Abhulimen, in his acceptance speech acknowledged the overwhelming support of members that paved the way for his victory at the polls and promised to work with the new executive to consolidate on the achievements of past leaders of the chapter and propel the Institute to a greater height in the state.

He promised to work with his co-contestant, rekindle the chapter and make it a force to be reckoned with through strategic communication, networking and collaboration with critical stakeholders.

Earlier in a Keynote paper, Dr Daniel Ekhereafo, Head of Mass Communication Department, University of Benin, stated that achieving success in Public Relations requires inspirational and innovative leadership capable of driving positive changes, foster meaningful connections, and steer organisations towards goal attainment.

He enjoined the new leadership to leverage technology, data and social responsibility initiatives to enhance the reputation of the Institute in the state, build strong relationships with stakeholders, and drive transformative changes in the PR landscape.

“As the world continues to evolve, the influence of inspirational and innovative leaders will remain central to the success of public relations in creating positive and lasting impacts”, Dr. Ekhereafo said according to a statement released by Temi Esonamunjor, the Public Relations Executive of the Institute.

The election took place during the 2022 AGM/Conference of the Chapter held recently at the Urban Oasis Hotel in Benin City with the theme, “Leading with Purpose: Inspiring Change and Innovation in Public Relations.”