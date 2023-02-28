From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Barr. Neda Imasuen For Senate Campaign Organisation, yesterday, raised the alarm that it has uncovered plans by some groups to truncate the election of the Labour Party Senator-elect and those of the House of Representatives in the just concluded election in Edo state.

In a “thank you” message from its Directorate of Media and Publicity, the campaign organisation commended the good people of Edo South Senatorial District for their massive turn out and support for the Labour Party candidates.

“Labour Party will not take your mandate for granted. We are aware of your decisions to have a better Edo State which tallies with our promises to you during our campaign tours of places and communities.

“Your show of resilience, determination, commitment and love for us as expressed during the election was unprecedented in the annals of elections in the state, as such we say thank you.

“The campaign organisation is also worried over the move of the opposition to cause INEC to cancel some units where they were massively defeated.

“This move is designed to also pressure INEC to declare the already concluded election, duly collated and announced results invalid.

“This action is comdemnable and will be resisted by the people. We appeal to the good People of Edo South Senatorial District to celebrate their success and go about their normal business peacefully,” the statement said.