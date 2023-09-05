From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Oghogho Okundaye, has described the just concluded Local Government Councils election held in the state as not just a sham but rape to the nation’s democratic principle.

The Labour Party Chieftain said it was unfortunate that in this time and era in Nigeria existence an important election especially as it’s relevant to the grassroot is still being conducted in such an uncivilised and barbaric way gives cause for concern.

He expressed his condemnation while speaking with Journalists in Benin City.

While condemning the exercise in its entirety, Okundaye said the animalistic tendency that was exhibited in the field which led to many Labour Party members being injured is very unfortunate.

He called on EDSIEC to review the election process and cancel the election because it was obvious in the public domain that the exercise was characterised by fraud, electoral malpractices and as such was not free and fair.

He said it is a known fact that members of the ruling PDP allegedly backed by external forces freely used dangerous weapons to scare Labour Party members from the field, carted away voting materials in some areas and wrote results in some others.

He further said it has again proven that the Labour Party has become a thorn in the flesh of other parties hence they are using all undemocratic means to deny the party’s victory as again replicated in the Edo state government masterminded local government election

He called on the LP members not to take laws into theirs but remain calm as the democratic civilization of the party can’t be compared with the thuggery approach of the PDP which they displayed during the sham called local government elections.

He also called on the security agencies to search, arrest and prosecute those private individuals in possession of sophisticated weapons which was used to pursue LP members and their agents to enable them write the outcome of the result.

Caption: Okundaye