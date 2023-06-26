From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Nigerian Bar Association, Benin branch, on Monday, condemned the killing of one of its members, Efe Idahosa, by kidnappers while on his way from Owo, Ondo State to Benin, the Edo State capital.

The deceased was reportedly killed by a stray bullet from the kidnapping gang last Thursday while returning from Achievers University in Owo where he lectured.

The Publicity Secretary of the Benin NBA, Festus Usiobaifo, who condemned the killing on behalf of the branch, in a press statement, decried the level of insecurity in the country, lamenting that a promising colleague had been killed in his prime.

“The Dream Team is sad to inform the public that our colleague, Efe Idahosa, Esq has transited to the world beyond.

“It was gathered from available information that the promising lawyer was killed by a stray bullet from an aggressive kidnapping gang while in a commerical vehicle returning from Ondo State to his base in Benin City, on Thursday, 22/6/2023.

“The Benin Bar chairman, Chief Nosa Edo-Osagie, while bemoaning the level of insecurity in Nigeria has described the news of the death of Mr. Efe as a rude shock, and wonders why a young man so promising would be violently forced to take a premature exit by the unrepentant enemy of life. It is indeed a difficult time for Nigerians”, the statement said.

It explained that news about the corpse of the deceased lawyer, family and burial would be made available soon, adding: “We beseech God Almighty to grant the family the deceased left behind the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”