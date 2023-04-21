From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party Youths wing, yesterday, said it has issued red card to old politicians scheming to run for governorship election in the state.

It said it is time for the youth to take over the leadership position of the state, come 2024.

The state youth leader of the party, Comrade Ken Omusi, stated this at the meeting held with the wards and the Local Government Youth Leaders in Edo South at the party’s secretariat in Benin.

He said the citizens of the state must be mindful of those old politicians stagging a come back to govern the state instead of giving the youths the chance to prove their worth adding that, this time around, it is youths for the youth.

“We are here to commend them(the youths) as gallant soldiers of the party, to encourage them not to be wary in well doing and to also participate in the forthcoming local government election, campaign for their candidates in their wards and in their local governments.

” They should also prepare for 2024 because it is also drawing close .

“Also to ask them to desist from old politicians trying to recycle themselves in the system even within the Labour Party.

” It is going to be a youth-for-a-youth campaign and a youth-for-a-youth election”, Omusi said.

Also speaking, Terry Osemwengie, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Youth Leader, urged the youths in the state to replicate what they did in the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections.

“So, we are telling the youths to come and work together as one just as we did in the last elections.

” We can still do that again. Let us see how we can put our support behind any aspirants in our party who will take the youths first and ensure that they function in all totality.

” Such kind of person is who we are looking for in 2024 to become our governor.

” As a youth, we are not going to relent until we have it happened”, Osemwengie vowed.

For Joshua Ehizele, youth leader, Edo South, he congratulated the youth wing of the party for turning out enmass to vote for all the candidates fielded by the party in the just concluded presidential, national and state house of assembly.

He appealed to them to repeat same in the forthcoming local government and governorship elections in the state.