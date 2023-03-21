From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State has criticised the alleged use of thugs and militarisation in the state’s House of Assembly election held on Saturday, March 18.

The party’s chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi, while briefing journalists in Benin City, expressed dissatisfaction with the election’s outcome, citing low turnout, gross irregularities, and the involvement of life-threatening political thugs.

Despite supporters coming out to cast their votes for the Labour Party, Ogbaloi expressed concern over the election results announced. He thanked the residents and the electorate of Edo State for their solidarity and support and called for its sustenance.

“The Labour Party has records where election results were manipulated in the state and pointed out that Labour Party is strongly against the ugly development,” Ogbaloi said.

The party’s chairman, along with other party chieftains, including the House of Representatives Member-Elect for Oredo Federal Constituency Esosa Iyawe, expressed dissatisfaction with the inconclusive declaration of election results in places where the party was leading.

“The party will not relent in challenging INEC and others involved to ensure that the mandate is reclaimed,” he said.

Ogbaloi also condemned the atrocities committed by agents and thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party in ward 4, Egor, and other areas of Oredo Local Government Areas. He called for immediate action to be taken against those responsible.