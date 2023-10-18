From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Justice Development, Peace and Caritas Initiative (JDPCI) has asked the traditional and religious leaders to use their privileged positions to speak on the ills of human trafficking to their followers rather than using them to promote it adding that it would help to stem its tide in Edo State.

The Executive Director, Uromi JDPCI, Rev Fr Fidelis Arhedo, made the call during an Interfaith Forum with Traditional and Religious Leaders in Edo South Senatorial District.

He said it is a pity that opinion leaders who should have been role models based on the positions they occupy have failed to speak truth to power.

He said until the religious and traditional leaders summon the courage to apportion blame and commendations when necessary, the country will not move forward.

Fr Arhedo said further that awareness of the ills of human trafficking must be sustained by all stakeholders.

Arhedo, while admonishing those who travelled illegally but are back to the country, said they should not look downcast and dejected because some international organizations have promised to help them but should cheer up and face their lives with great hope.

Speaking for the christian body in the state, the representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sir Humphrey Best Iriabe, Director, Eccumemism and Inter-faith, said that he has devoted some of his time to preaching against humanity trafficking in his church before giving his sermon.

He added that the church and the traditional rulers must cut down on the way they give chieftaincy titles and awards to some individuals whose sources of wealth are questionable just as he said civic education should be included in the school curriculum where the pupils/students will be taught values.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Fatah Enabulele, while blaming poverty as one of the major factors promoting human trafficking in the state, called on the government to wake up to its responsibility by putting the needed facilities in place to discourage human trafficking.

For the traditional rulers, Chief Daniel Obakozuwa said the palace of the Benin Kingdom frowns against human trafficking in its entirety.

He said the role of the palace in fighting the scourge has led to the reduction of the menace in the state.

For Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking, Mrs Itohan Okungbowa said the government is doing its best in the fight against human trafficking through various means.

She said for the battle to be completely won, all hands must be on deck to tackle adding that, with that, more grounds can be covered and the state will be freed and its pride can be restored.