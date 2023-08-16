From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Justice Development, Peace and Caritas Initiative (JDPCI) has urged the Edo State government to activate the Victim Trust Fund Committee to help take care of victims of human trafficking in the state.

It also said that when the committee is in place, creating an account for the victims of human trafficking would be possible.

The Executive Director, Uromi JDPCI, Rev Fr Fidelis Arhedo, made the appeal during a stakeholders meeting in Benin City.

He said if the committee is functional and an account created, it will help reduce the financial burden on the state government noting that spirited individuals would want to contribute their quota to the funding of victims of human trafficking.

“Edo State Government in 2018 ascent to an act that created Edo Taskforce Against Human Trafficking and this taskforce, has different components on what to do. One of the components is to establish a Victim Trust Fund.

“And the VTF is where the Edo state government itself will contribute resources to that fund including international, local and individuals can contribute to that fund.

“We are looking for activation of Victim Trust Fund committee who will also set up an account.

“Like if we go elsewhere, we are talking of Victim Trust Fund as a CSOs as a reverend father, we can easily have an account that we will give them to support government.

“And if we also have a committee, the committee can also come out, maybe they have website where they will create what they are going to do with the money kept in their custody.

“Then, victims of human trafficking who have been battered, who have been trafficked, they can also go to court and when they get their judgements, the traffickers, law also said that their property should be forfeited.

“We have discussed with the Chief Judge and he has already approved that such a thing will be allowed but we have not been able to give the Edo state government the account where such money should be paid to because no committee yet.

“So, that is the reason we are doing what we are doing to see how government can fast track and create this committee”, Fr. Arhedo said.

Arhedo further expressed fear that if the state government fails to inaugurate the committee, the possibility of the next government to continue with the process cannot be easily stated.

“And also, we are a bit worried because it is less than a year. Between now and next year now, very soon, the governor will be preoccupied with the election of the Edo State governor. And this is not the time of talking about Trafficking

“Another government may come up who may not be interested in tracking down traffickers. So, that is our fear. If the governor who brought it up on board has not inaugurated the committee another government may come up and put it outside and that is why we are here to see how this issue will be addressed,” Arhedo added.