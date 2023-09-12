From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The coordinator, Internally Displaced Persons camp, Pastor Solomon Folurunsho, called on President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi, to extend their hands of fellowship to the inmates of the camp.

He made the appeal while addressing Journalists at the camp in Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Folorunsho while congratulating the president and his wife on the victory at the court, affirming him as the winner of the presidential election, said that the First Lady should remember the children at the IDP camp in the state as they are her children too.

“I want to tell our amiable president that the children are here, they are Nigerians, they are displaced, they are victims of what they never envisaged, victims of banditry, insurgency and they need support in their education, in feeding and to have every other thing that every other child is having outside there.

“So, I want them to come and support them. I want to especially appeal to the First Lady of the federation to know that these children are her children and that she should come and support them, and give scholarships to those in the universities, 150 of them wrote this past JAMB even in our IDP camp, a child scored 315 in JAMB, 309 and all that.

While reflecting on the academic successes recorded at the camp despite numerous challenges faced by the inmates, Folurunsho said more can be done if the governments and well-meaning Nigerians continue to show support for the plights of the children at the camp.

“Today, we thank God that the people that are without hope and homes and today, with commitments, with God’s support and everyone’s support, today, they are graduates, we are having first class and the others, second class upper and even next week we are having more graduates coming out and is just going to be like that from now henceforth because we have over 200 children and more are yearning to go.

“This is our contribution to the development of Nigeria and the world over.

“I will appeal that people like us here should be supported by the government, by the president because what we have gotten now with little or nothing, if the government should pay attention, if everyone that has the ability could pay attention, pick up the children, pay their fees, a lot of them are dropping out for some time, more than 60 students could not write their 200 level second semester exams because we were not able to pay their fees if the government will just pick that.

Amos Ishiaku from Goza Local Government Area of Borno State who graduated with First Class in Chemical Engineering from Edo State University, Iyamho and Rikatu, a law student who graduated with Second Class Upper Division from the same Institution, who are from the camp, admonished those in other IDP camps never to give up on their dream but should hold onto it as there will always be light at the end of the tunnel.