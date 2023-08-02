From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A contender for state governor in the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), Ogbemudia Bassey Osagie, has said he would capitalise on the vast arable land to tackle the issue of hunger in the state if elected governor in the forthcoming governorship election.

This was disclosed after a meeting of the leadership of the party drawn from the three senatorial districts and local government areas of the state,

Osagie said the state is blessed with natural and human resources and that he is going to capitalise on them to turn the fortune of the state around.

He said being a youth, he is going to mobilise his fellow youths to go into mechanised farming by making the necessary equipment and funds available to encourage them so that hunger can be a thing of the past noting that there is no reason for hunger in the land because the state is so blessed with both the human and natural resources.

The governorship hopeful, who is a trained security expert, maintained further that, as a security person, he was going to deploy his wealth of experiences of many years to assist the law enforcement agencies combat crime and criminality in the state, as there cannot be meaningful development where crimes thrive.

Speaking on the capacity of the governorship aspirant to emerge winner at the forthcoming polls, Chief Reuben Aizenabor, the Protem Chairman of the Ogbemudia Osagie Campaign Organisation, also said that the aspirant has the youthfulness, charisma, doggedness and a noticeable shared love between him and the Edo people, to boost his brighter chances of winning the Labour Party primary and the proper general governorship poll.

Aizenanor also said that LP, which is the dominant party in Edo State, as experienced by the last presidential election, could easily favour Osagie, who as a youth, has something in common with the greater number of voters, who are youths.