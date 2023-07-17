From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governorship supporters under the auspices of Edo Renaissance Group (ERG) have expressed excitement and declared total support for Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial Aspirant for Edo 2024 election, Stephen Ogbemudia Osemwegie, saying he is a man of vision to lead the State.

The group noted that Osemwegie’s vision is transformational, redemptive and fundamental to making Edo State the envy of everybody.

In a statement on Monday, the leader of the ERG, Dr. Anslem Ikimi said the governorship Aspirant has set out to tell the Edo people about the dream he has for them to take Edo State to enviable height.

“The young man by the name Comrade Stephen Ogbemudia Osemwegie who is the Convener of Save Nigeria Group, USA, and the relentless lead host of several Twitter spaces where the Nigerian Renaissance and the imperativeness of Justice ditto reclaiming the mandate given to the Labour Party and Peter Gregory Obi is Chief, came into Abuja to tell the Party leadership about his quest to be the next Governor of Edo State, and his vision for a new deal, a new dawn and a new day for the great people of Edo State.

“Steve is an astute communicator based in the United States, his very popular Twitter handle is Peter Obi USA, and his undying advocacy for good governance and responsible leadership stands him out. He believes that a new Edo state is Possible, and so is a new Nigeria possible.

“His grand entry into the country on Thursday evening the 13th of July, and the outing on Friday the 14th of July at the National Headquarters of the Labour Party where several Obidients and Labour Party faithfuls heralded his entry into the race for the Labour Party Edo State Governorship Ticket was remarkable.

“And true to the Obidient tendency that drives his vision he hosted leading Obidients to a Get-Together in Gwarinpa, Abuja where issues pertaining to the struggle for a new Nigeria and the challenge for a new Edo were cardinal.

“His See-A-Hope Vision is transformational, redemptive and fundamental to making Edo State the envy of all, and his quest for the Labour Party Governorship Ticket for the Edo State Gubernatorial election come 2024 unalterable.

“He has set out at dawn to tell the Edo people about the dream he has, and to tell the Party and Obidients worldwide about how achievable a new day and a new deal for Edo State is.

“The events of the days and the weeks ahead shall most certainly be interesting knowing that Edo State is largely Obidient and very Pro Labour Party. The Stephen Ogbemudia Osemwegie Team is presently in Edo State consulting with Stakeholders and networking with Obidients on the strategies relevant to birth and berth the Edo Redemption.

“Indeed the hope that his entry into the guber race ignites is palpable and lucid. A new Edo State under the watch of Comrade Stephen Ogbemudia Osemwegie is possible and achievable”. The statement said.