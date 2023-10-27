From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the Edo State 2024 governorship election, former Minority Whip, House of Representatives, Dr. Samson Osagie, yesterday, urged the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to look at its strength, weakness, opportunities and possible threats.

Beside, he said the party should make its position on the issue of zoning known in order for the party to begin to build a consensus around a possible candidate and the district.

Dr. Osagie who gave advice while speaking on the topic “Edo 2024, A Must Win for APC”, at a political conference organised by Pius Alile Coalition Initiatives”, said assessment would enable the party plan and prepare for the election.

He further advised the APC to ensure that aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket on its platform were properly screened to ensure that only credible aspirants with clean moral and academic records were cleared to participate in the primaries, just as he called on the party to begin the process of mass mobilisation at the grassroot to enable the electorate appreciate the necessity for a change of government in the state.

“The era of mistrust and hostility must give way to a new beginning of trust, mutual respect, forgiveness, collaboration, cooperation and friendship for the overall and success of the party as we approach the next critical election.

“The incident of sabotage has become a common phenomenon in the party. Members and leaders are advised to view political contest as a game rather than an entitlement scheme.

“Party leaders and official must also endeavor to ensure that party primaries and congresses are less rancourous so that those who are unable to win the contest will find it easy to accept the outcome. In this way, settlement of post congresses and primaries dispute will be easier and more impactful”, Dr. Osagie stated.