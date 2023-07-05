From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has set out on a week-long sensitization tour across Edo State with a pledge to guarantee that the Party wins the gubernatorial election in the state which will take place barely a year from now.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Abure has also set up several committees to reconcile the aggrieved members even as he charged the state leadership of the party to open its doors to accommodate new entrants and cooperate with all other leaders and stakeholders to ensure a strong, united and formidable party that will be able to win the governorship election.

The national chairman who reportedly embarked on this sensitisation tour a week ago starting from his ward and his unit in Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo Central senatorial district to the state level, appreciated the state working committee for their solidarity support, hard work and its resilience in the 2023 general election which saw the Labour Party scoring 75 percent in the presidential election, and in so doing deprived all other political parties from getting 25 percent in the election.

“He appealed to the state executive council to build on this foundation and maintain the tempo in order to be able to participate effectively with the view to wining the governorship election in Edo state.

“He equally cautioned the executive over some units executives across the state that are not in existence.

“He therefore charged the Local Government Chairmen as well as the Ward Chairmen to appraise their Unit Executives and substitute same within the next two weeks. They were also mandated to report to the House on the 18th of July 2023. The House further set up a committee to reconcile all the aggrieved members within the state.

“The National Chairman equally educated the State Executives on the need to open their doors to accommodate new entrants. He emphasized that the executives alone won’t be able to win elections as they need the support from all members. He consequently appealed to them to be open minded and accept those who are joining the party across all states.

“He charged them to always cooperate with leaders of the party who are not necessarily the executives of the party but who have contributed in one way or the other in enhancing the growth and development of the party. He admonishes that there must be cooperation between leaders and the executives. The House further agree to engage on an aggressive membership drive across the state in order to strengthen the party and make it the party to beat in the Edo 2024 governorship election.

“Today Wednesday July 5, the national chairman is scheduled to meet with all the leaders and supper leaders of the party across the State and Local Government as well as various support groups built around the presidential candidate as well as members of the former Presidential Campaign Council. It is the intention of the National Chairman to really appreciate their efforts, support for the party and also the great work they have done so far and charge them to continue to keep fate with the party, to work for the party, assist to strengthen the party in view of the 2024 governorship election in the state.” The statement read.