Edo State Government has offered automatic employment to Miss Yusuf Aminat lmoitsemeh for emerging the best graduate from Lagos State University (LASU) with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the Faculty of Law.

Receiving her at Government House, Benin City, yesterday, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said he was proud of her spectacular performance in spite of her humble background.

He commended her for braving all odds to earn the maximum CGPA in LASU Faculty of Law and breaking the university’s 40 years record.

Shaibu said Aminat has endeared herself as a role model for young girls and women in Edo State and Nigeria at large.

He said the automatic employment was in line with the state government policy of offering automatic employment to Edo indigenes who graduate with First Class in any university.

“By virtue of her outstanding performance, Aminat has exemplified the ‘I can do’ spirit of the resourceful Edo man and woman; the attitude that a son or daughter of a nobody can become someone. The accolades she has received since the news broke has been a source of inspiration, not only to her family, but the good people of Etsako East Local Government and indeed, Edo State. We are proud of her. The current administration, under the leadership of my elder brother Governor Godwin Obaseki, will continue to place high priority on quality and affordable education. On behalf of the governor, government and the good people of Edo State, I want to congratulate Miss Yusuf Aminat, for distinguishing herself in her academic pursuit and becoming ambassador of our beloved Edo State.”

Aminat was accompanied on the visit to by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Apeakhade Yusuf and Arebamhen Obadan Abibu, who represented the Dean of Law faculty of LASU.

Aminat, whose father is a journalist and mother, a businesswoman, expressed appreciation to her parents for motivating and inspiring her to achieve the feat.

Her father, Yusuf, attributed her outstanding performance to right mentoring by lecturers, hard work and God’s guidance.

The deputy governor and his wife, Maryann, later hosted the delegation to lunch.