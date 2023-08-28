…directs Ministry of Communication to take over

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government yesterday evening, announced the disbandment of the media team of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu and directed Ministry of Communication and Orientation to take over.

Sequel to development, the Deputy Governor’s media team been earlier prevented from accessing the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, venue of the 60 years Midwest Referendum and 32 years creation of Edo State anniversary.

This prompted the Deputy Governor to storm out of the venue.

The state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation,

Chris Nehikhare, in a statement, explained that the directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub.

The statement also said the Deputy Governor should henceforth request the Ministry of Communication to cover it’s events.

“Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office.

“This directive followed the ugly and unfortunate incident that happened during the colloquium held to mark the 60th anniversary of Midwest Referendum celebration held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage, where some journalists, who claimed to be the media crew of the Deputy Governor, attempted to force their way into the hall where the governor and other invited dignitaries were already seated.

“This act was contrary to the accredited protocol that had been established for the media coverage of the event.The orchestrated and stage managed walkout and disruption is highly regrettable”, the statement said.