From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has paid the medical bills of Mrs. Tina Okhiria, the woman who was shot by her husband, leading to the amputation of her left hand.

She also issued a stern warning against any form of harassment targeted at her.

Mrs. Obaseki urged Mrs. Okhiria to report any interference, intimidation, or harassment from any source, assuring her that such incidents will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

The governor’s wife made the remarks during an unexpected visit to the victim, where she personally checked on her well-being and arranged payment of her hospital bills.

She also assured her that arrangement has commenced for the procurement of the prosthetic arm which will take an estimated three to four months to finalise, thereby allowing ample time for her hand to heal.

In a bid to provide comprehensive support, Mrs. Obaseki handed over Mrs. Okhiria to the officials of the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues for continuous follow-up.

She reassured her that the law would take its course in the case of her husband without any external interference.

Expressing her gratitude, Mrs. Rita Okhiria, emotionally responded, stating that she felt overwhelmed by her gesture.

She commended Mrs. Obaseki for her unwavering support during this difficult time.