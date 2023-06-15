From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki has counselled the management of colleges on the importance of preserving and upholding the founding principles and ideals that have guided the institutions from the beginning.

She said this in a heartwarming and nostalgic homecoming visit of the Federal Government Girls College Benin City, her alma mater, where she was a founding student decades ago.

The Institution prepared a grand and elaborate ceremony to honor and welcome the distinguished guest, showcasing the deep respect and admiration held for the wife of the governor, in the event characterized by spirited performances, including captivating cultural dances and musical presentations.

Amidst the celebratory ambiance, Mrs Obaseki graciously accepted requests from various individuals, including the Board of Trustees, students, and staff, regarding pressing needs of the institution.

In her speech, Mrs Obaseki, emphasized the importance of maintaining a conducive learning environment and nurturing the talents and potentials of the students.

Expressing her commitment to supporting the school, she promised to utilize her time and resources to the best of her ability towards ensuring that her alma mater continues to thrive and provide quality education for future generations.

As the ceremony concluded, the she left the school premises with a renewed sense of gratitude and nostalgia, cherishing the memories of her formative years and reaffirming her commitment to contributing to the growth and development of educational institutions in Edo State.