From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Special Adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole on Political matters, Hon Charles Idahosa, has disagreed with those agitating that the Edo 2024 governorship ticket be zoned to a particular senatorial district based on tribe or religious considerations.

He described those making the agitation that it is their turn to produce the next governor to succeed Governor Obaseki as lazy lots and urged all Edo people interested in the governorship position to come out irrespective of tribes or any other primordial sentiments.

Idahosa, a former commissioner for Information and Orientation in the defunct Lucky Igbinedion’s administration, argued that whoever is seeking to occupy the number one seat of the state must put the interest of Edo state first and must be someone with the competence and capacity to unite the people.

He spoke at a press conference in Benin City, against the backdrop of mounting pressure by the people of Edo Central senatorial district to produce the next governor in 2024.

“Edo State belongs to all of us and the beauty of Edo is that there is no ethnic group or tribe in the state that cannot trace their origin from Benin and it is a statement of fact. We don’t want a situation where a politician will use ethnicity, or religion to divide us. We need a true Edolite this time in our quest for a better Edo.

“We want a proper Edo person, not Benin, Esan or Afemai, every Edo person is eminently qualified to run for the governorship of Edo state and we are now left to look at their profiles and make a choice.

“Reducing our choice to an area will not be accepted. There was no time when primary elections were conducted in Edo state that it was tied to a particular ethnic group or senatorial district. And of recent is that of governor Obaseki when Obaseki contested no time it was left for the Benins alone; every other tribe in Edo partook in that election and the best person won.

“So the issue of somebody or any group of persons saying it is this tribe’s turn is totally unacceptable to me and my group. What Edo needs now is a person who has the capacity to unite everyone.

“If we want to start breaking it down you will discover that each senatorial district can give reasons why it should be their turn because there are so many advantages some areas have had above others.

“For example, like the Benins, we can say we want to hold on to the governorship because we haven’t produced the Vice President of this country, Late Admiral Aikhomu was Vice President, Akhigbe was Vice President and we the Benins have never done it or have that privilege, there was a time two Esan men were National chairman of two Political Parties, Tom Ikimi and Late Tony Anenih.

“Let us leave all this sentiment and look for any aspirant that can be governor to all,” Idahosa advised.