From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Benin Development Union (BeDU), announced that in the light of a growing agitation by Edo people for a homegrown candidate for the Edo Governorship election, its trustees and members have resolved to publicly endorse ex-Minister of State for Works, Engr Chris Ogiewonyi, Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq, Dr Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri and Mr Erhabor Emokpae for next year governorship contest.

Describing four as thoroughbred public administrators and human relations pathfinders, the group said their astute political credentials are relevant to a sustainable roadmap for the industrialisation of the state.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary, Dr Orumwense J Aiyudubie, said “Any political party that fields one out of the quadruplets of Engr Chris Osa Ogiemwonyi, Barr Osarodion Ogie, Mr Erhabor Emokpae, and Dr Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri will have the tremendous support of Benin people at home and abroad.

“Let us make it clear, our group is not a partisan political organization, however, we cannot sit idly when mediocre elements or people without any verifiable business or political acumen are warming up for the exalted seat of Governor when formidable politicians and prolific entrepreneurs like the quadruplets of Osarodion Ogie, Chris Osa Ogiemwonyi, Mr Erhabor Emokpae and Dr Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri are seated.

“We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that, the democratic pedigree of these quadruplets is the irreducible political character required at this auspicious moment to galvanize Edo natural and human resources for productivity gains,” the group added.

It said it desires “A Governor that will transform the legion of Memorandum of Understanding so far initiated by Governor Obaseki into realtime dividends of democracy, a Governor that will explore the abundant natural gas as well as Atlantic shores into gainful employment for thousands of Edo youths while boosting our health and education infrastructures for the greater good of our people.

“Any of these nobles or aspirants is exceedingly capable of developing the Gele Gele seaport project into a viable deep seaport for cargo ships landing, and the spillover effects of industrializing Edo State as a whole. We are ready to pioneer a mass movement-based political campaign for any of them that will emerge as candidates of any of the political parties,” the group stated.