The Edo State Government said it is stepping up efforts to end all forms of unlawful societies, cultism and cult-related activities as the police have arrested 124 suspected cultists across the state.

The Edo Police Commissioner, Muhammad Dankwara, while addressing journalists in Benin City, yesterday, said of the 124 suspects arrested, 97 have been charged to court, 13 have been cleared and released, while 14 others are still under investigation for murder and cult activities in the state.

The police commissioner said the command is working with the government to check the spate of cult killings and other criminal activities in the state.

He said: “On Thursday, July13, 2023, the command’s anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping, and cybercrime unit, in collaboration with the Edo State Security Network, while acting on credible information, arrested a total number of 53 male suspects in different locations across the city.

“I want to use this medium to warn all secret cult members of different cult groups to stop the killings. Also, I want to warn all state and non-state actors and sponsors of various secret cult confraternities, who give out their monies, hotels, apartments, lounges, houses, drinking joints, or any other dwelling place as support for clandestine meetings to withdraw their patronage or be ready to face arrest and prosecution in court, and such properties sealed-up through the instrument of the law.”

Dankwara assured the people of the state that operations to get rid of cultism and other heinous crimes in the state are ongoing and will be sustained, urging for the collaboration and support of residents.

He said, “124 suspects have so far been arrested, 97 suspects charged to court, 13 suspects screened and released, while 14 others are under investigation. Three locally made single barrel guns and two cartridges were recovered.”