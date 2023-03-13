From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, has called on voters in the state to be cautious in the coming March 18 election and vote for candidates based on their pedigree and not out of anger.

The governor’s wife, who made the call t a meeting with private school owners in the state, urged the young people who form the bulk of the Obidient movement not to be discouraged by the outcome of the February 25 election.

Obaseki said she and are husband are in support of the young people’s yearning for good governance.

She urged them to support the continuation of good governance in the state by voting the candidates of the PDP for the House of Assembly’s election on Saturday.

Responding after the meeting, the proprietors said they have been encouraged by the words of Her Excellency urging other young people to go out and vote for PDP on Saturday.