From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, congratulated Nigerian youths for rising up for good governance in the country.

Obaseki who said this during her address in the interactive session with over two thousand youth at the festival Hall of the Edo State Government House added that the world has come to the understanding that Nigerian Youth can no longer be ignored especially in the political space.

The governor’s wife who also shared the policy plan of the state government and her vision of a new Nigeria with youths urged them to sustain the fight for good governance with intelligence and self-control.

“This period in the history of our country is most critical.

“It is now that the decision has been taken that, that baby gets birthed without an abortion.

“And so, we must understand what the issues are. We must understand that it is about good governance and whatever happened on February 25th, I tell people, let us leave it in God’s hands, God will sort it out.

“Let us not go and give ourselves to be killed for nothing because you know what? Whether they like it or not, you see this new Nigeria, it must happen and it will happen in our time,” Obaseki said.

The Edo State First Lady however urged the youth that in casting their ballots they should retain governments who exhibited good governance and keep the movement for change on track.

“Wherever you find good governance, save it, whenever you find bad governance, vote them out.

“That is my message for all Nigerians because you see, the movement is a new movement.

“It is still very young, it has not matured. So, let them go and hit their heads on the wall and like they say, shine your eye, as you are going and fighting, you should shine your eye so that you will not throw the baby away with the bad water”, the First Lady said

Responding on behalf of the youth the President of the Student Union Government of the University of Benin Comrade Nmoye Israel commended the first lady for speaking to the hearts and intellects of the youth.