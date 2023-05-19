From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Exporters Cluster has appointed the former Commissioner of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh, as its advisor, member of the board of trustee(BoT) and lifetime patron.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Edo State Exporters Cluster, Andrew Okhiulu, who is also the Assistant Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, gave the reasons the former Commissioner was chosen, as its life patron.

He said Afishetu Braimoh, has committed so much of her time to see to the growth of the Edo Exporters Cluster “One of the people we have really worked with and we have really enjoyed working with, is our immediate past Commissioner, Hon Afishetu Braimoh.”

Okhiulu who said a unanimous decision was taken by NEPC to appoint her for the position, stressed that Braimoh has really done quite a lot to move things forward in the sector during her time as a commissioner.

He said she (Braimoh)has inspected products personally, looks at them and gives her advice.

He said she has helped several people with their products out of the shores of this country.

“She took products from Nigeria, specifically from the cluster to the US, believe it or not, some of our products are already on the shelves of shops out there in the US, and I don’t think anybody has achieved that before now in that capacity, nobody has achieved that.

“So I am really grateful we were able to work with her,” Okhiulu said.

On her part, before administering the oath of office to the newly elected exco members, Afishetu appreciated NEPC and Edo Exporters Cluster for the privilege to serve as a life member board of trustees.

She congratulated them for accepting to take on their respective offices, as well as thanked them for their passion not just for the Edo state exporter cluster, but for how other people get their products to the global market.

“I have a passion for SMEs, I have a passion for you guys, I have a passion for proudly Edo, I have a passion for made in Edo.

“In fact, I am already planning how I am going to move out products, now I have all the time to do that.

“My prayer is that we will continue to work together to really change the narrative for proudly Edo products not just in Africa, but to the global market,” Braimoh said.

The former Commissioner further admonished them to take their work seriously as she will be visiting everybody all the time so that as a team, they can deliver deserve quality services to the cluster and to the Edo people.