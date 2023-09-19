From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Chief Festus Odianosen Ebea, has joined the league of aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the governorship of Edo State.

He disclosed that he is on the verge of concluding extensive consultations across the state as he contemplates vying for the ticket for next year gubernatorial contest.

Speaking at Ubiaja about his progress, Chief Ebea, the Obarisiagbon of Ubiaja, expressed confidence in his ability to secure the APC ticket.

“I am humbled by the positive reception I have received during my consultations. Edo State is at a crucial juncture, and I believe I have the vision and commitment to take our state from Hope to Higher Ground. This is my vision”, he said.

Source close to the former Deputy Speaker revealed that his consultations have covered a wide spectrum of the state’s political landscape, including meetings with party leaders and officials, grassroots leaders, opinion molders and various interest groups aimed aimed at understanding the concerns and aspirations of Edo State people.

Ebea’s aspiration has gained momentum in recent weeks as more APC members rally behind his potential candidacy. Many supporters believe that his experience in state governance, having served as Deputy Speaker, positions him as a strong contender for the party’s nomination.

The race for the APC ticket promises to be highly competitive, with several other aspirants also actively pursuing the nomination. The party’s primary election will be closely watched as it unfolds in the coming months, setting the stage for a thrilling contest in the 2024 Edo Governorship election which is expected to be a defining moment in the state’s political landscape.