From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Mr Enaholo Ojiefoh, on Monday, called for a massive investment in the oil and gas, solid mineral and power sector for the rapid development of the state just as he expressed optimism on the transformational policies of the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, geared towards encouraging investments in the sector.

Mr Enaholo said this while fielding questions from newsmen after meeting with the Permanent Secretary and Directors in the ministry on the assumption of office in Benin.

The Commissioner averred that the era of depending on oil as a major source of revenue is fast declining globally, adding that Edo State is blessed with large mineral deposits such as gold, lithium, dolomite, tin ore, limestone, calcium, beryllium, coal, tantalite, etc, that need to be harnessed for the good of the people of Edo.

Enaholo said that the Ease of Doing Business policy and the massive investments of Mr Obaseki in the state’s security apparatus has strategically positioned Edo State as an investment-friendly environment.

“Nothing can be as reassuring as knowing that your investment is secured in a place like Edo state because of the Ease of Doing Business policies and high level of the intentional security system and structure set up by the state government led by Mr Obaseki to open up the state for Investors and investment.

“The oil and solid mineral sector of the state has the capacity to generate jobs, increase revenue and investment.

And the governor had given us matching order for efforts to be redoubled to ensure that more investors are brought into the sector for Edo people to benefit from the natural resources God endowed them with”.

Commenting on the fuel subsidy removal and what the state has done so far to ameliorate the effects occasioned by it on citizens, Enaholo said that “the state government has sympathized with the people of the state and has also churned out quite several measures to cushion the sufferings and the overall rise in the cost of living occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“The state government has reduced the number of work days that Civil and Public Servants will have to commute to their workplaces from five days to three days a week.

“For teachers and parents, their commuting to school was reduced as the government is working on deepening the [email protected] initiative to create more virtual classrooms, thereby reducing the cost of commuting for parents, teachers, and pupils.

“Fibre optic connections have been made available to help our people work remotely to reduce their cost of transportation.

“However, the government is also working with electricity companies in the state to increase the power supply to homes and businesses.

“In all of this, the state still pays N40,000 minimum wage which is far above the N30,000 announced by the federal government.

“The salary of civil and public Servants in Edo today is the highest in the country.

“And the state governor is also working tirelessly on several other palliatives that will be rolled out very soon,” Enaholo said.