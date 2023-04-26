….. To mobilize 370,000 students, 15,000 teachers in protest of stoppage of EDOBEST after his tenure in office

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, yesterday, said that the state government has distributed 3.3 million writing and textbooks to public schools across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state.

Salami said this during the education week celebration in the state.

She said out of the 3.3 million books, 1.8 books were distributed between 2018 and 2022 to 848 public primary schools in the state.

She added, this year’s 1.5 million books would also be distributed to public school. One million of it would be distributed to primary schools while over 500,000 would be distributed to junior secondary schools.

On the part of the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the gathering of heads of schools and teachers at the New Era College in Benin City, he said there have been a lot of backlash of criticisms directed at him and his government on the social media despite efforts made by him to make things work in the state.

“The second issues you raised of sustainability, is not challenging.

“Often time you go online and you see the attacks on me and my government, you will ask, if the government is doing all these things he said he is doing, why is there so much attacks on him?

” I am sure if you go on most of the blogs, the critical blogs, you will not see any stories about what we are doing, about the improvements we have made in our schools, about how we have transformed our school system into learning systems. You will not see”, Obaseki said.

Obaseki said that those who refused to contribute to the future of the children are waiting to see the end of EDOBEST adding students and teachers would be mobile to oust any government that refuses to continue with the programme in the state.

“It is part of the reform process. Unfortunately, it is a group of politicians like me who refused to do what we are doing for more than three decades, for over two generations.

“They are angry. So, if we do not sustain it, the threat is from them.

“They are waiting let Obaseki go and they will kill it and why is he wasting all these money to buy books for the children? Na books we go chop?

“They are not interested in the future but the experience of the last one or two years have taught us that they will not succeed.

” They can’t because we can see the political evolution in our country.

“With the parents of the 370,000 children in our school system, with the over 15,000, 20,000 teachers and education managers, we will go into the streets, we will go to every household, we will go to everywhere children’s are, and they have wards and caretakers and let them know that EDOBEST must be sustained.

“Anybody who succeeds me or any politicians that doesn’t prioritize education, we will throw them out of office. Will you not? Obaseki asked rhetorically.

He assured teachers that the programme would be sustained after his tenure in office just as he urged teachers and parents to keep spreading the messages of hopes and sustainability of the EDOBEST in the state.

“Because this is how we grow up in this state.

” Education was a priority. We grew up with books but suddenly, we don’t know where they came from and they came up with some strange order.

” So, in terms of sustainability, we will do everything it takes to make sure that this programme is sustained.

“The sustainability will come from those who are benefiting from the system.

“The people themselves, you must talk about it. Let the world know the changes that have occurred in your classrooms and in your lives, let your parents know, let them talk about it in the farms and places of works”, Obaseki said.

Earlier, the Edo State governor, while speaking at the Sir Victor Uwaifo’s Hub, said he would want to leave behind an enduring educational legacy in the state.

He also thanked the World Bank for partnering the government in supporting the educational system in the state.

Caption: The Edo State governor, Obaseki, flanked by the students at the distribution of books to public schools in Benin City yesterday.