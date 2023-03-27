From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, has recalled his days with the late former Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt-Gen Oladipo Diya, in Jos when they were both guests of the State Security Services (SSS) though for different reasons.

He also commiserated with the Diya’s family of Odogbolu, Ogun State over the demise of their son.

Recalls that Diya passed on in the early hours of Sunday, March 26 at the age of 78.

He was CGS under the late Abacha-led military regime, between 1994-1997.

This was contained in condolence message personally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

According to him, “Let me place on record that General Diya belonged to the respected club of the nation’s retired top military brass who served assiduously in defence and protection of the territorial integrity of our dear country.

“l had the rare honour and privilege to have associated very closely with our departed General at such a critical period of Nigeria’s history, during the Abacha-led military regime between 1994 – 1997.

“We were both detained at the Jos facility of the State Security Services (SSS).

“I was arrested and detained for mobilizing the Nigerian students’ body against the dictatorial and obnoxious regime of Gen Sani Abaca in a nation-wide movement tagged ‘Abacha Must Go’.

“On his part, General Diya was detained under the guise of a phantom coup plot against Abacha, the then Military Head of State.

“I can say for sure that he exhibited an uncommon degree of cordiality, friendliness, conviviality and high degree of joviality during our brief but memorable encounter in detention.

“I pray to God Almighty in His infinite mercy to grant his soul eternal rest.”