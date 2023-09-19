•Concentrate on providing dividends of democracy, group tells gov

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Fresh details emerged, yesterday, confirming that the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, was notified of his relocation to a new office outside the Government House last week.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, dated September 15, 2023, and sent to the Office of the Deputy Governor same day confirmed the notification.

A signature acknowledging the receipt of the letter indicated 18th September, 2023.

The letter informed the deputy governor that his office accommodation had been moved to No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

“I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor has approved the relocation of your office accommodation to No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

“You are therefore requested to ensure your compliance in line with Mr. Governor’s approval, please”, the letter said.

Shaibu who was locked out of his old in Government House on Monday, had in a viral video claimed that no official letter was given to him to relocate to a new office, that only civil servants working in office were asked to relocate to the new office.

The emergence of the letter has however debunked the deputy governor’s denial.

Meanwhile, a socio-political group in Edo State, Edo Renewed Hope Agenda (HRHA), has condemned what it described as disgraceful conduct of Obaseki in his continued and series of humiliation meted to his deputy.

The group, in a statement signed by Imade Osagie, yesterday, asserted that Governor Obaseki, in his latest vendetta against his deputy, has, “therefore, come full circle in exhibiting ingratitude and doling out venom, on those that aid him.”

The group noted that the deputy governor left the camp of his godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, to support his boss, Obaseki, in their political battles, regretting that despite all that, Obaseki has decided to humiliate his deputy in the public domain.

“We are not going to mince words in condemning the ouster and unceremonious ejection of Shaibu from the Government House. It is not only outrageous, but smirks of vendetta, which sadly has become the trademark of Obaseki.

“We, therefore, urge all dutiful Nigerians to call Obaseki to order. Turning a whole deputy governor of a state, into a pocketing daylight marauder in the frontage of his own office bespoke too many sad narrative, of which the public has of late been assailed with.

“Aside the deserving condemnation of Obaseki’s ill actions against his deputy, of which the later was clearly warned to beware of, we are not one to throw away the bath water, together with the baby in it. Why is Obaseki so mean to those who helped him climb the ladder? Both of them came in on a joint ticket, so it is even very unconstitutional for the governor to relocate the office of his deputy unceremoniously.

“This is ungodly. Shaibu should be accorded his right and the dignity deserving of his office. Edo State deserves better than the shameless circus being served our people.

“It is shameful that a governor who has failed to perform, rather than dissipate energy in providing the dividends of democracy to the electorate, is busy embarking on a senseless war against his deputy.”