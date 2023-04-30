From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of Obateru community, near Ughoton in Ovia North-East Local government Area of Edo State, have petitioned the Oba of Benin over planned installation of Mr. Afona Aimuamweran Otasowie as Priest (Ohen) of Obagbeni village in the same Local Government.

In their letter of protest, signed by the Uzukpogieva (second most elderly man), Mr. Emmanuel Uwagboe and Secretary, Mr Kevin Okunzuwa on behalf of elders of the community, they claimed that there was neither a shrine nor a Priest (Ohen) in Obateru to warrant the installation of Otasowie into such position.

Besides, they informed the Oba that Otasowie and his cohorts, in their deceit and desperation to claim affinity to Obateru, a village they had earlier claimed does not exist, clandestinely chose another name, Obagbeni, to refer to the same Obateru village to deceive the palace.

The Obateru people, who described themselves as the original settlers of the community, with affinity to Ughoton, said only one Priest, (Ohen Okun), was recognised even by the palace.

They appealed to the Royal father to investigate Otasowie’s alleged deceit and sacrilegious activities.

They also appealed for the suspension of the planned installation, alleging that Otasowie, in connivance with some influential individuals in the palace, had manipulated facts to deceive the palace and drag Obateru name in the controversy, which is currently a subject of litigation before the Appeal Court in Benin.

The petitioners wonder why Otasowie, who has been parading himself as an Ohen Oriaza, as contained in several documents in public domain, now wants the palace’s approval for something he has imposed on himself?

“Your Majesty, may we quickly add that Obateru is in court with its neighbouring village, Evbuorokho, over the same contentious issue of its existence as an autonomous village.

“While a Benin High Court has given judgment in suit No.HOCK/45/2008, in favour of Obateru village, the matter still pends at the appeal court in suit No. CA/B/609/2015,” the petition disclosed.

Speaking before the Palace chiefs, Uwagboe, explained that traditionally, the Ohen Okun of Ughoton, is the only recognised priest within the Ekenwan axis.

“This is the reason why Otasowie deceitfully corrupted Obateru to Obagbeni to get Oba Ewuare II approval to be installed as Ohen where non has never existed.

“Your Royal Majesty, Otasowie and his cohorts at several occasions attacked members of Obateru with armed thugs to cause fear and overun the leadership of Obateru for his selfish and pecuniary gains to further advance his haulage business.

“Otasowie and his sibling, Osazee, have severally boasted that they will use their connections to some influential individuals within the palace to achieve this desire after their failed attempt to arrest elders of Obateru village with operatives from the Zone 5”, the Obateru people further informed the Oba.

They, therefore, appealed to the Oba to suspend the planned installation, investigate the alleged devious actions of Otasowie and his cohorts and call them to order in the interest of justice.

When contacted to get his reaction to the Obateru community’s claim, Otasowie promised to get back to our Correspondent but failed to do at press time amidst calls to his mobile phone line he failed to answer.