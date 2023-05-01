From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Members of Obateru community, near Ughoton in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, have petitioned the Oba of Benin over the planned installation of Afona Aimuamweran Otasowie as priest (ohen) of Obagbeni village in the council.

In their letter of protest, signed by the Uzukpogieva (second most elderly man), Emmanuel Uwagboe, and Secretary, Kevin Okunzuwa, on behalf of elders of the community, they claimed there was neither a shrine nor a priest (ohen) in Obateru to warrant the installation of Otasowie into such position.

Besides, they informed the Oba that Otasowie and his cohorts, in their deceit and desperation to claim affinity to Obateru, a village they had earlier claimed does not exist, clandestinely chose another name, Obagbeni, to refer to the same Obateru village to deceive the palace.

The Obateru people, who described themselves as the original settlers of the community, with affinity to Ughoton, said only one priest, (ohen okun), was recognised even by the palace.

They appealed to the royal father to investigate Otasowie’s alleged deceit and sacrilegious activities.

They also appealed for the suspension of the planned installation, alleging that Otasowie, in connivance with some influential individuals in the palace, had manipulated facts to deceive the palace and drag Obateru name in the controversy, which is currently a subject of litigation before the Appeal Court in Benin.

The petitioners wonder why Otasowie, who has been parading himself as an ohen oriaza, as contained in several documents in public domain, now wants the palace’s approval for something he has imposed on himself.

When contacted to get his reaction to the Obateru community’s claim, Otasowie promised to get back to Daily Sun but failed to do at press time amidst calls to his mobile phone.