From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Odionwere of Iyowa Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, Pa Samson Obazee, 93, yesterday, said he remains the substantive head of the community.

He said the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, confirmed his headship in September 2022.

Addressing newsmen at the community town hall, Counsel to Pa Obazee, Unity Omatseye said the matter of who becomes the Odionwere of the community is already in court and that it has ordered them to maintain status quo.

Omatseye said Pa Obazee has been the Odionwere of the community having taken over from his successor and while exercising his rights, suddenly, the youth leader, Etiosa Ighodaro, allegedly brought in one Pa Enotiemwomwan Igbinidu whom he introduced as the Odionwere.

According to their counsel who quoted the court paper with the suit No. HCOK/16/2023, said the matter is already before the court and it has advised that the community should maintain status quo.

“Court having heard from O. M . Obayuwana Counsel for the claimant/applicant, U. A. Omatseye for defendant/respondent ordered as follows:

“I have calmly read through the claimant’s reliefs sought in the main suit and the reliefs sought in the application for interlocutory injection which are in pari materia.

” I am of the view that instead of dissipating energy in the hearing of the motion for interlocutory injection considering the age of parties (Claimant is said to be 95 years old and the defendant 93 years old, it is better to go into the hearing of the substantive suit.

“Both parties are ordered to maintain status quo ante bellum and keep the peace”, the paper read.

The Secretary of the community, Pa Reuben Owie, alleged that, Etiosa Ighodaro, who has been the CDA chairman for over 18 years before it was proscribed by the Oba of Benin, in connects with some individuals in the community, brought in one Enotiemwomwan Igbinidu and introduced him as the Odionwere of the community.

Pa Owie who is now 84 years old, said he has never known the said Igbinidu as a man from the community adding that he wonders where they brought him from and suddenly made him the Odionwere.

Owie said the alleged suspension rumour making the rounds that their Odionwere, Pa Obazee was suspended is not correct adding that the court did not suspend him rather he was only asked to go back to his community and maintain peace pending when the case is being considered in court.

He said the case is being adjourned to 13 of June, 2023 for definite hearing.