From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Mining and Energy Mr Enaholo Ojiefoh has warned the foreign miners against lording themselves over the local miners in the state.

He gave the warning during an enlarged Solid Mineral Stakeholders meeting held in Benin.

Enaholo said the foreign miners’ companies should work with the local companies, treat them with dignity and not muzzle them out of business as is often done.

“Secondly, in the area of investments, now we want to do a total evaluation of the minerals we have in higher quantities.

“Once we have this, we have so many investors in the pipelines.

“As at the last time we checked, we have over 17 investors who are coming into Edo State and what we are saying is that we don’t want you to come and dominate our indigenous companies.

“What we are saying is that, if you are coming to invest in the state, you must attach to our existing mining companies, so that both of you can work together, especially the Chinese.

“When they came in, they overpowered our indigenous companies, they changed price, they changed everything”, Enaholo said.

Enaholo said due to the sensitive nature of the job, their security is very important to the state government and so, the need for a comprehensive database of all miners in order to be adequately protected.

While stating how prepared the government is to keep them in business and make the environment friendly for businesses, he said the government will not hesitate to claim down on filing stations selling diesel for N700 and still tie up their pump adding that such amounts to double tragedies on the miners.

The commissioner further assured the stakeholders that the issue of double taxation would be addressed by the government.

On the part of the state chairman of the Miner Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr Michael Okhumode, he said the Nigerian government has not really been interested in the mining sector but expressed optimism that the outcome of the stakeholders’ meeting would change the narratives.