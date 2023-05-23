From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, yesterday, began the distribution of inputs to farmers in the state for the 2023 farming season.

The State Functioning Permanent Secretary, Mr Sunday Erhunmwonsere flagged off the distribution on behalf of the state government in Benin.

Erhunmwonsere said the distribution situated government plans to ensure food security and create awareness on the various government interventions in the state.

He said that the distribution of inputs was also to encourage farmers to improve their agricultural practices, increase food production and create wealth for themselves.

“Today, government is providing this support and would also provide off takers to buy off the produce after harvest.

“Those that will benefit today have been carefully selected. They have been in farming business for decades.

“Today is just the flag off, the inputs will be taken to the various local government for distribution,” he said.

He assured the farmers that government would also provide extension services to help guide them through the farming season and urged them to make judicious use of the inputs.

Also speaking, the Representative of the National Special Programme For Food Security (NSPFS), Ibrahim Iro said the fertilizers and seeds were provided under the federal government livelihoods support programme.

He said that the inputs would be distributed to vulnerable farmers who were selected based on comparative advantage and vulnerability to flood in 12 states.

Iro said”12 states were selected by the NSPFS in collaboration with the federal ministry of Agriculture and rural development.

“Two states from each of the geopolitical zones. Borno and Yobe from North East, Kwara and Benue from North Central, Kaduna and Katsina from North West.

“Lagos and Ondo from South West, Edo and Cross River from South South and Enugu and Abia states from South East,” he added.

According to him, the fertilizers and seeds are expected to assist the vulnerable farmers to produce more and create wealth for themselves.

Also in his goodwill message, the Rev’d Canon Sam Aisien, a consulting Agronomist, Okomu Oil Palm company PLC, commended the state and the federal government for the kind gesture.

Aisien, however, warned farmers against purchase of oil Palm seedings from the road side adding that, the seeds were usually not fruitful.

He disclosed that Okomu has a nursery of over 870,000 oil Palm seedings with maturity date of two and half years to be distributed to farmers at subsidized rates.

The state chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Bako Dogwo thanked the ministry and urged them to profile farmers through the association.

Items distributed included Cassava mobile processing machine, fish smoking kiln,

Fish vat (mini tank), wheel barrows, fertilisers, rices seeds, herbicides, pesticide and vaccines for livestock