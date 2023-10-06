From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Scores of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Edo Central Senatorial zone, who converged on Uromi, have urged the immediate past minister of state for budget and national planning, Prince Clem Agba, to throw his hat in the ring for the ticket of the APC in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

They articulated their position at a meeting convened at the behest of a prominent chieftain of the party in Edo Central Zone, High Chief Shehu Musa Isiwele.

The scores of supporters and loyal members of the APC in the zone, said they came together to galvanise support for Agba to emerge as governor in order for him to repeat his exemplary performance as minister in the area of infrastructural development.

They said they had confidence in his ability and commitment to the overarching goal of rapid development of the state as well as his mission to rescue its people from the present state of bad governance.

The APC faithful, who were drawn from the five local government areas that make up the Edo Central Senatorial Zone, expressed their unflinching support for Agba and resolved to mobilise the mass of voters from the district for his victory in the party’s primary election and in the off-season governorship election holding in September, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, High Chief Isiwele said that the meeting was called to prevail on Agba to enter the governorship race.

He stated that efforts would be invested to ensure that Agba picked the APC ticket and go ahead to win so that he could re-enact his solid performances as a two-time commissioner in the Adams Oshiomhole’s administration, as well as minister of state, where he attracted over one hundred tangible projects to the state, which were distributed across three senatorial zones of the state.

He further said that voting Agba would encourage him to do a lot more for his Esan district and the state, saying that he was a detribalised person, who loved all and had the tendency of reuniting the Edo people and bringing governance closer to them, especially the poor and the vulnerable.

Mr. Sunday Odianosen, a party chieftain, described Agba as a man with the heart of gold, who loved Edo people, urging all to rally round High Chief Isiwele in his advocacy to get Agba to contest and save the people from poverty and despondency.

He added that Agba was a man sent by God to deliver the people.

Mr. Okoh Oboh Eronmene, also one of the leaders of the district, called on all APC faithful not to step away from the path of rapid development and integrity which Agba, as a governor, would provide to the generality of the people.

He further called on the people to support Agba’s aspiration and begin a house-to-house mobilization once he (Agba) formally declared his interest in the race.

Mrs. Paulina Okpor, a mobiliser of support for APC in the district, thanked High Chief Isiwele for his great support to Esan North East LGA and his sterling qualities among the leaders of APC in Edo Central.

She urged all and sundry to rally round Isiwele in the collective enterprise to ensure Agba’s emergence as APC’s standard bearer in the party primary for the governorship election.

Engr. Abraham Momoh, a bigwig from Uzea Ward of Esan North East APC, described Agba as a selfless and dedicated leader, who should be voted for by members of the party and Edo electorate.